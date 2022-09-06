JPS says roadblocks impeding power restoration in St Thomas

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that its crews have been unable to restore power to some St Thomas communities due to roadblocks mounted by protesting residents.

Since yesterday, upset residents have used debris to block several corridors to protest over bad roads in the parish.

The outages are affecting customers located between Port Morant and Quaw Hill, including areas such as Stokes Hall, Golden Grove, Dalvey and environs.

In a statement this afternoon, JPS said it received reports about blackouts from as early as 11:30 a.m., but it has been able to take action since then due to the ongoing protests and roadblocks.

The company is assuring its customers that it will address the problem as soon as its teams can gain access to the areas.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.