Man fatally shot in Nineteen Miles, Clarendon

A man was shot dead in Nineteen Miles, Clarendon, on Tuesday afternoon.

He has not yet been identified by the police.

The police say he was carrying out repairs to his vehicle along the main road when explosions were heard.

He ran and collapsed at a nearby shop.

It was later discovered he had been shot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigators are currently on the scene.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.