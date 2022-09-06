Minor hiccups as new school year starts out west

WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite a few hiccups, which included students breaching the prescribed dress code, and space concerns at some institutions, the 2022-2023 school year got off to a relatively smooth start in western Jamaica yesterday.

For the most part, children showed up on time and teachers and principals were in place to welcome them. Students attending high school for the first time exhibited some level of anxiety, nervousness and in a few instances, experienced the proverbial stage fright.

At William Knibb Memorial High School in Martha Brae, Trelawny, where first-year students showed up at the institution for their orientation period, most of the students were appropriately dressed in the school’s uniform and wore protective masks in accordance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

“I feel nervous because it is a new school and I am not used to the school yet. But I plan to get high grades and graduate to go to the nearest college,” said first-form student Leslie-Ann Phillips, who, along with her peers, were waiting to be allowed into the school by the security officer at the entrance.

Despite the appearance of order at the entrance of the school, there were no signs of the seven metal detectors that were procured as an additional security measure following the March 21 stabbing death of 16-year-old grade-10 student, Khamal Hall.

According to the school’s principal Linvern Wright, the metal detectors were at the school and available for use as a part of the enhanced security protocol.

“We are phasing it all in, so we have the grade-seven students coming in today, and on Friday we will have everybody coming in. We have the metal detectors here, so I have two, and the dean of discipline has two,” said Wright, who dismissed criticisms about the functionality of the metal detectors.

At Holland High School, which is in proximity to William Knibb, returning students from grade eight and upward had their orientation period and got settled in their classes.

However, observant teachers were seen pulling aside some students, mostly males, at the entrance to the lobby area. They were apparently in breach of the school’s dress code for wearing tight-fitting pants and sporting improper haircuts. Some were not wearing the school’s signature epaulettes. Some female students were pulled aside for the length of their tunics and, in at least one case, the wearing of beads in the hair.

“Mi go a barber yesterday (Sunday), but them did pack, and mi never get everything for school,” one male student could be heard complaining when questioned by teachers about his hairstyle.

Holland High’s principal, Dayle Evans, said the school’s dress code policy should not have been an issue for returning students, who are not strangers to the requirements.

“Returning students would have been aware of our policy as it relates to dress and grooming, and so the dean of discipline and other grade coordinator are treating with individual circumstances. There are situations where parents are called, we get confirmation from parents, and students are allowed to go to their classes,” Evans explained.

In neighbouring St James, parents who tried to enrol some 30 children at the John Rollins Success Primary School in Barrett Town were left disappointed as the school had already reached its maximum enrolment of 1,050 students.

“The administrators said they would contact me to see what is going to happen, if they could put my son into a class or try to help him get into another school. I am just waiting and following the rules and regulations,” said Lucreisha Palmer, one of the affected parents. “They are trying to assist, but most of the parents who came this morning were not optimistic due to the fact that they paid their money and then they came and were told the classes are full.”

John Rollins principal Yvonne Miller-Wisdom told The Gleaner that there was inadequate space and a shortage of furniture to accommodate the extra students.

“We would have to get more furniture to accommodate them, but we do not have that, and so we will have to communicate with the Ministry of Education to see if they can find another school to place the students,” said Miller-Wisdom.

