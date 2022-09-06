MP Warmington says he'll retire at end of current term

Member of Parliament for St Catherine South West, Everald Warmington, has again served notice of his intention to retire from representational politics.

He made a similar announcement at a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) meeting in September 2019 but ran for office the following year and was re-elected to the House of Representatives,

On Tuesday, he told the House that he will not seek re-election at the end of the current term due to end in 2025.

“I made it clear that at 70, one should demit and give to young people, train and prepare young people. I am 70 years this year and do not want to extend beyond this term,” he said, as his colleagues chorused “no” in disagreement.

Warmington has served his constituency since 2002 and is a minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for works.

The parliamentarian was recently conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander for service in representational politics.

“I have been involved in elected politics for 53 years and I have been elected here seven times. It would not have happened without the support of the people of South West St Catherine and I must say thanks to them for graciously extending to me that privilege to represent them all this time,” he said, adding that honour is more significant, as it comes in the year of Jamaica's diamond Independence celebration.

At the JLP 2019 meeting, Warmington said: “I won't be around for much longer. After 50 years of serving and 20 years as member of parliament, it's now time for me to say farewell."

"I don't want nobody take me out of Parliament in a wheelchair. I don't want to reach the stage where they put on Pampers pon me inside of Parliament. I must know when to go and when to allow a new leader and new young person to come and take over." he added.

An often controversial personality, Warmington has featured prominently in the media during his time in politics.

He was relieved of junior ministerial duties by then Prime Minister Bruce Golding in 2011 following an outburst in which he told CVM TV anchorwoman Kerlyn Brown to “go to hell” during a live interview.

But he has won respect for his knowledge of parliamentary procedures and insistence that the rules be adhered to.

- Judana Murphy

