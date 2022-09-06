NWA warns about falling boulders along Junction Road in St Mary

Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution while travelling along the Junction Road in St Mary, especially in the area between Broadgate and Toms River, due to the risk of falling boulders.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says that while it is not raining at the moment, the hillsides were saturated by persistent rainfall over the weekend.

As a result, there have been landslides and boulders falling in the Mason Area since last evening.

The warning comes on the heels of a motorist escaping serious injuries this afternoon after a boulder fell on the vehicle he was operating.

The vehicle was significantly damaged.

Motorists are further advised to drive with windows down, where possible, to increase vigilance.

