St Catherine husband charged for wife’s murder

The St Catherine husband accused of the stabbing death of his wife at their home in Berkshire Hall has been charged.

Peter Walters, 33, who is a tractor operator, was charged on Monday.

A court date is yet to be set.

It is reported that around 2 a.m. on August 26 the husband and wife were involved in an argument at their home.

It is further alleged that during the dispute the accused used a knife to stab his wife, later identified as 34-year-old labourer Nikeisha Dacosta-Walters, several times.

Following the incident, the accused reportedly drove himself to the Linstead Police Station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

An investigation was conducted and he was subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

