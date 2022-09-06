St Thomas roads blocked for a second day

Taxi operators in eastern St Thomas have, for a second consecutive day, been forced to withdraw their services amid roadblocks erected to protest the poor state of roads in the parish.

On Monday, which coincided with the first day of the new school year, the taxi and bus operators in the parish joined frustrated residents in their protest, given that they could not operate their routes.

Commuters traveling to and from Bath, Lyssons, Port Morant, Dalvey and Leith Hall were most affected.

Kirk Brown, president of the Eastern St Thomas Taxi Association, said he was not pleased with the poor condition of the roads or the protest action.

“The protests are taking place and it's not like the taxi drivers can pass roadblocks so they have to park. We're not making any money parking cars. There's no income, so mi can't feel good,” Brown told The Gleaner on Tuesday morning.

“It's like we are running a business and we have no income, because we're not working. On the other hand, we understand the condition of the road. I appeal to the contractor to patch out the couple potholes so the traffic can move smooth, so the operators and the people won't get upset,” he said.

- Ainsworth Morris

