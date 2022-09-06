Two men shot in Arnett Gardens drive-by

Two men were this afternoon shot and injured in a drive-by in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew.

The gun attack occurred shortly after midday along West Road in the community.

The men have been rushed to hospital.

The police are probing the shooting.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.