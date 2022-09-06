UK invests £53 million to develop climate-smart agri technology in Jamaica

JAMAICA IS getting assistance from the United Kingdom to implement climate-smart agricultural technologies.

A delegation from the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF) Programme visited Jamaica from August 29 to September 2 to engage in meetings with key stakeholders from the Ministry of Agriculture, Planning Institute of Jamaica and the National Irrigation Commission.

On Wednesday, August 31, the British High Commission in Kingston hosted an agriculture stakeholders’ reception, which was attended by representatives from the Jamaican agricultural and investment sectors, as well as Minister of Agriculture Pearnel Charles Jr and Minister of Investment, Industry and Commerce Aubyn Hill.

British High Commissioner to Jamaica Judith Slater said, “Agriculture production continues to be crucial to Caribbean development and has always been central to the UK-Caribbean trade relationship. While over the years we’ve seen a decline in exports of traditional commodities from the region, more diverse, value-adding food and drink products are replacing this. The UK is strongly supportive of such efforts to develop more productive, resilient agriculture systems in the region.”

There are two UKCIF agricultural development projects in Jamaica: Essex Valley and Southern Plains. The focus of these projects is ensuring access to water in farming communities while adapting to the challenges of climate change.

“Our biggest UK investment in Jamaica is in agriculture. The UK is proud to be providing more than £53 million in grant funding to Jamaica to boost agricultural production, which is considered the backbone of Jamaica’s economy. Since this is World Water Week, it is a good moment to reflect on the importance of water, which is a key component of the Essex Valley and Southern Plains Agricultural Development Projects, which will provide climate resilient, reliable irrigation water to local farmers in St Catherine, Clarendon and St Elizabeth. Both projects include upgrading drainage systems, installing solar generation, improving farm roads and post-harvest handling facilities. These projects are intended to support the communities to manage the harvest and help mitigate some of the impact of climate change” Slater continued.

The British diplomat also outlined that the UK Government is supporting agriculture-based exports from the Caribbean region through the UK Trade Partnerships Programme (UKTP), delivered with the International Trade Centre. The UKTP recently supported six Caribbean SMEs to attend the latest edition of the Speciality & Fine Food Fair hosted at London’s Olympia exhibition centre. This generated nearly 300 sales or distribution contacts for the firms over the two days, enabling these entrepreneurs to make their mark on the international fine food scene.

The British High Commission said it is delighted to continue building partnerships with the Jamaican Government and local stakeholders in order to achieve common goals in agriculture and trade.