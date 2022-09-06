Woman shot dead at home near Maxfield Ave
Published:Tuesday | September 6, 2022 | 2:37 PM
A 33-year-old woman was reportedly shot dead while in bed at her home in St Andrew on Tuesday.
The shooting took place in the vicinity of Maxfield Avenue and Swettenham Road.
A daughter of the deceased identified the woman as Tashana Josephs.
She was reportedly shot in the head.
The police are processing the scene.
A curfew was imposed Monday in the Whitfield Town area that covers where the incident took place.
The curfew will end on Wednesday.
More details to come.
- Andre Williams
