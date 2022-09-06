Woman shot dead at home near Maxfield Ave

A 33-year-old woman was reportedly shot dead while in bed at her home in St Andrew on Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of Maxfield Avenue and Swettenham Road.

A daughter of the deceased identified the woman as Tashana Josephs.

She was reportedly shot in the head.

The police are processing the scene.

A curfew was imposed Monday in the Whitfield Town area that covers where the incident took place.

The curfew will end on Wednesday.

More details to come.

- Andre Williams

