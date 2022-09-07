12-y-o Westmoreland burn victim needs US$40,000 for air ambulance trip to America

The family of 12-year-old burn victim Adrianna Laing is seeking almost US$40,000 (J$6.3 million) to pay for an air ambulance to fly her out of the Jamaica for treatment in the United States.

Laing is to be transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center Medical Center in Austell, Georgia, the largest such facility in the US.

Her stay is being coordinated by Steven Jones through Good Samaritan Health Center, Western Westmoreland Member of Parliament, Morland Wilson has told The Gleaner.

The hospital will accommodate Laing for free.

However, transporting her to Georgia is the only stumbling block facing the family at this time.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Laing is in critical condition in a St Andrew hospital but her vitals are reportedly stable.

Doctors believe the next 48 hours will be pivotal.

"She needs to get to a burn centre immediately; her situation is dire," said Wilson.

The family is asking for payments to be made directly to the air ambulance company, Trinity Air Ambulance International, LLC.

Laing's three younger brothers, nine-year-old Adrianno Laing and seven-year-old twins Jorden and Jayden Laing, died in the fire which destroyed their home in Springfield, Westmoreland on Sunday evening.

It remains unclear what triggered the fire.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.