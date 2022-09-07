Cascade Primary to reopen today, but anger at principal still simmering

A compromise has been reached that will see classes start at Cascade Primary School in St Ann South West on Wednesday following Monday’s protest for the removal of principal Dr Marcia Thomas-Powell from her post.

Parents have alleged that Thomas-Powell has been disrespectful towards parents and teachers alike.

Efforts to reach Thomas-Powell on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

“The board and the ministry would have met with some of the parents and based on what we had discussed, school will reopen tomorrow,” board Chairman Vivian Hill told The Gleaner on Tuesday afternoon.

“We have some things to iron out going forward ... ,” he added.

Denise Ferguson, a parent, said even though a compromise has been reached, she is unsure if she will send her child to school on Wednesday.

Ferguson said that some parents are still adamant that they will not send out their children until the principal is removed.

“Three-quarters of the parents, almost all the parents, want Dr Powell to go because of her disrespectful attitude that she has displayed among us and teachers here,” Ferguson alleged.

“We are demanding respect, just as how when we come over here, we have to respect her decision that she has made. We have to comply with her rules and regulations, so at least, [show us] a little respect and talk to us in a better manner, as if we all are human beings.”

At the same time, Ferguson was one of several persons who turned out at the school on Tuesday to help clean the facility to have it ready for Wednesday.

That effort included sweeping, landscaping, and the preparation of classrooms.

“We don’t have anything against the teachers,” Ferguson said.

“We’re doing it just for the sake of the children and the teachers, who have showed us respect over the years,” she added.

Hill said that he was hopeful that stability would return to the school.

“The parents would have made their claim, so we’ll have to look into all situations,” Hill said.

“I can’t tell you what the end result will be because we have not yet looked into the matter, but we’ll be meeting shortly to see how best we can have an amicable solution.”

Cascade Primary has 198 students on roll.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com