Cop to be subpoenaed in Tivoli High teacher-student classroom brawl case

A police witness is expected to be subpoenaed to appear in court in the matter of the 16-year-old male Tivoli Gardens High School student who was involved in a classroom brawl with a female teacher.

The cop is attached to the Denham Town Police Station, where the incident was reported.

The court case has been rescheduled for mention on November 21, the teen's attorney Vincent Wellesley told The Gleaner.

The case was today called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Family Court.

The teen is charged with assault and malicious property destruction.

Wellesley said no explanation was given for the rescheduled court date.

Wellesley again reiterated his view that the 56-year-old teacher should also be charged, arguing that she played a role in the incident.

The June 6 incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media platforms, sparked national outrage.

The 16-year-old claimed that during lunch break he went into the classroom to purchase sweets from a female student.

Upon request to leave the classroom, which he did not initially comply with, he alleged that the teacher threw a bag at him.

The boy said that he acted in self-defence once the incident escalated.

- Asha Wilks

