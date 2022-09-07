Wed | Sep 7, 2022

Disc jockey killed in St Ann

Published:Wednesday | September 7, 2022 | 1:02 PM

The St Ann's Bay police have launched an investigation into the murder of a disc jockey in Windsor Heights district, St Ann, Tuesday night.

He is 29-year-old Jeovan Harrison of Windsor Heights district.

It is reported that about 9:25 p.m., residents heard explosions in a section of the community called River Road.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival,  Harrison's body was found face down on a dirt track with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He was reportedly attacked while riding his motorcycle.

No motive has been established for the murder.

- Rasbert Turner

