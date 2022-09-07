Eastern schools affected by road works urged to use online options

Education Minister Fayval Williams is urging schools in eastern Jamaica to utilise online and other modalities to reach students who are finding it difficult to attend classes because of road construction.

"We acknowledge the difficult transportation situation that is being experienced by students in areas undergoing significant road improvement works," Williams told the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

"We are encouraging our principals in the affected areas, in St Thomas in particular, to re-engage the mixed modality where they can while we continue to partner with the member of parliament in that area, the transportation sector, the security forces, community members and other stakeholders, during this major road construction period that promises, despite the many anxieties now, to bring significant benefits to the parishes in the east," she added.

On Tuesday, residents of St Thomas blocked major roadways for a second day, while transport operators withdrew their service, to voice their frustration over the state of roads in the parish.

The residents said they are suffering as a result of the road condition, which has worsened since work began on the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

Motorists, including taxi operators, complained that they were unable to keep up with regular maintenance costs for their vehicles.

