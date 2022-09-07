J'can students improve in 12 CSEC subjects

Jamaican students who sat the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations in May/June performed better in 12 of the 34 subjects offered, than students last year.

The pass rate for Additional Mathematics increased by 12.3 percent, English B by 9.1 percent and Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM) by 7.3 percent.

But student performance declined in the core areas of Mathematics and English, with pass rates of 37.2 per cent and 69.9 per cent, respectively.

Minister of Education Fayval Williams said that represents a 1 percentage point decline for Mathematics and a 3.4 percentage point drop for English.

“There are nine subjects that had an average pass rate of over 80 per cent. Those are Agricultural Science (double award), Agricultural Science (single award), EDPM, Family and Resource Management, Food Nutrition and Health, Industrial Technology (building), Office Administration, Physical Education and Sport and Principles of Business,” Williams detailed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Some 46,727 students were registered, 28,658 of whom were females and 18,069 were males.

The education minister said only 91 per cent or 42,488 students sat their examinations.

At least one subject was passed by 76 per cent of CSEC students.

There were deferrals of 1,155 entries across the 34 subject areas.

Students had the opportunity to defer exams up to 24 hours before the sitting.

The education minister shared that males achieved higher passes than females in four subjects, namely, Additional Mathematics, Music, Principles of Business and Theatre Arts.

“Notwithstanding areas of challenges and concern, we also see some improvements and we will continue the efforts to ensure that our students are enabled to pursue their education and career goals,” Williams said.

She commended students for persevering and sitting their exams under very challenging circumstances.

Pass rate for CSEC subjects:

Mathematics - 37.2%

English A - 69.9%

Biology - 75.9%

Chemistry - 56.3%

Integrated Science - 53.4%

Human and Social Biology - 61.9%

Physics - 62.2%

CSEC subjects with pass rates of 80% and above:

Agricultural Science (double award)

Agricultural Science (single award)

Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM)

Family and Resource Management

Food Nutrition and Health

Industrial Technology (building)

Office Administration

Physical Education and Sport

Principles of Business

- Judana Murphy

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.