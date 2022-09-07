JPS hits back at energy minister

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is hitting back at claims made by Energy Minister Daryl Vaz regarding the quality of its service.

Vaz had slammed the JPS in a September 2 media release in which he also said the company should not have been granted the recent rate increase it received.

In a media release issued on Wednesday, the JPS says it is refuting the claims by Vaz and his ministry.

"The Company is surprised that the Ministry would issue a news release with several inaccuracies, when it had been trying unsuccessfully for months to convene a meeting with the Ministry to discuss the issues highlighted in the release, as well as other matters of national importance that have the potential to significantly impact the cost of electricity and the reliability of supply," the JPS states.

In relation to claims of delays in adding customers to the grid, the JPS says it "always expedites the connection of customers to the grid because more customers means lower tariffs" and that the Company is not aware of 100,000 customers waiting to be connected.

The company says its records show just under 1,000 outstanding new applications for service.

It explains that these applications have been delayed by global supply chain challenges, a situation that is not unique to the JPS or Jamaica.

In the meantime, the power company says it has made significant progress with the relocation of a number of its transmission and distribution poles to facilitate the South Coast Highway Improvement Project.

"The Company has already relocated some 440 poles along the entire project area, with the focus now on the final 108 poles. The relocation of the additional poles should be completed by the end of September," the JPS states.

Turning to the matter of unplanned outages, the company says power cuts are "an inescapable reality of power systems across the world. There can be no guarantee of uninterruptible power in the face of uncontrollable factors such as weather conditions, motor vehicle accidents, or equipment failure."

The JPS says since the start of the hurricane season, there has been the expected increase in average unplanned outages as a result of thunderstorms, and in particular lightning, from several systems that have impacted the region. However, the JPS says it is restoring power to customers faster:

- In August 2022, 85% of unplanned outages were resolved within 24 hours of being reported, compared to 75% in 2021.

- Almost 50% of the unplanned outages were resolved within six hours.

- In August 2021, 14% of unplanned outages lasted between 24 and 48 hours, compared to 11% in 2022.

- More significantly, in 2021, 11% of unplanned outages went beyond 48 hours, while this number has been reduced to only 4% in 2022.

The JPS is calling for the Ministry of Energy and other partners to work together to address the major issues that can move the energy sector forward, including electricity theft, soaring energy costs, the cost of wiring houses and supply chain upheaval.

The management of JPS is to appear before a meeting of Cabinet on September 12.

