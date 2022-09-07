JPS summoned to explain service issues to the Cabinet

The management of the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is to appear before the Cabinet on Monday, September 12, to respond to concerns regarding its level of service to customers.

A media release from the Energy Ministry, on Wednesday, said the JPS has been asked to brief the Cabinet on plans and measures that are in place to ensure power stability as the hurricane season progresses.

It's also to state how and when issues concerning delays in adding new customers to the grid, persistent and unscheduled power outages and relocation of poles will be addressed.

In addition, the JPS will be required to say what actions will be taken to compensate citizens who may have suffered damage or loss of income due to long and/or unplanned power outages.

The utility company is also expected to provide a supply chain assessment report on the impact of the challenges being experienced by the JPS on the construction industry.

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz last week slammed the JPS for its handling of long-standing customer satisfaction issues.

He also asserted that the recent 0.7 per cent rate increase should not have been granted to the company.

A release from his ministry said "while [Vaz] understands that the [Office of Utilities Regulation] is the sole entity empowered by law to grant such increases, the Minister feels strongly that the increase should not have been granted at this time given that JPS has failed to address these long-standing customer service related issues."

