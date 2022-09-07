Kingston boyfriend charged for assault, robbery of girlfriend

The police have charged a man who is accused of hitting his girlfriend with a gun and then robbing her of $10,000.

Twenty-six-year-old office attendant Bebeto McFarlene, otherwise called 'Bimba', has been charged with assault at common law, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and unlawful wounding.

His court date is being finalised.

The charges stem from an alleged incident along Orange Street in downtown Kingston on Monday.

The police report that McFarlene, who is of a Charles Street, Kingston address, got into an argument with the woman.

McFarlene reportedly used a handgun to hit the woman in her head and then allegedly robbed her of $10,000 before fleeing.

The woman reported the matter to the police and McFarlene was subsequently arrested.

He was later charged after being interviewed.

