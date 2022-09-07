At least seven shot, three fatally, in separate Westmoreland shootings
At least seven persons were shot, three fatally, in separate incidents across Westmoreland today.
The first incident happened around 9 a.m. at a bar in Red Ground, Negril.
It is reported that gunmen drove up and opened fire on patrons, hitting three men and a woman.
The gunmen then sped away in an awaiting motor car and the injured persons were rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital, two were pronounced dead and two others admitted.
The deceased were later identified as 23-year-old Orlando Evans, and 34-year-old Winston Casanova, both of Negril addresses.
In the second incident, gunmen attacked two men in the Grange Hill community around 10:30 a.m.
One later died while the other remains in hospital.
The dead man is yet to be identified.
And some time around midday, a man was ambushed by a gunman while walking along a roadway in Savanna-la-mar.
Since the start of the year, some 103 persons have been killed in Westmoreland.
- Hopeton Bucknor
