Wed | Sep 7, 2022

At least seven shot, three fatally, in separate Westmoreland shootings

Published:Wednesday | September 7, 2022 | 5:34 PM
Police investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting in Red Ground, Westmoreland on September 7, 2022. -Hopeton Bucknor photo.

At least seven persons were shot, three fatally, in separate incidents across Westmoreland today.

The first incident happened around 9 a.m. at a bar in Red Ground, Negril.

It is reported that gunmen drove up and opened fire on patrons, hitting three men and a woman.

The gunmen then sped away in an awaiting motor car and the injured persons were rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital, two were pronounced dead and two others admitted.

The deceased were later identified as 23-year-old Orlando Evans, and 34-year-old Winston Casanova, both of Negril addresses.

In the second incident, gunmen attacked two men in the Grange Hill community around 10:30 a.m.

One later died while the other remains in hospital.

The dead man is yet to be identified.

And some time around midday, a man was ambushed by a gunman while walking along a roadway in Savanna-la-mar.

Since the start of the year, some 103 persons have been killed in Westmoreland.

- Hopeton Bucknor

