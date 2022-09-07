Majority of Jamaicans support appointment of independent senators - Poll

Seventy per cent of Jamaicans believe that independent senators should be appointed to the Upper House.

However, while the majority of Jamaicans shared this view, 14 per cent disagreed but 16 per cent were unsure about their position on the issue.

The results are the findings of an RJRGLEANER Group-commissioned Don Anderson poll conducted between July 16 and July 25 among 1,113 Jamaicans of voting age.

The poll has a sampling error of plus or minus three per cent.

The Senate comprises 21 senators, with 13 appointed by the Government and eight by the Opposition and is currently split along party lines.

Some Senate debates, and votes, in recent years, toe sterile partisan lines.

Jamaica's constitutional arrangements require that at least two-thirds of the membership of both houses of Parliament vote in favour of some propositions.

But the composition of the Senate sometimes prevents passage of controversial motions if all members of the Upper House vote along party lines.

That was evident last November when a single opposition vote was required to extend states of public emergency which were imposed in seven police divisions.

However, it has been argued that Jamaica's interest would be better served if well-chosen independent senators were appointed as they would impact, for the better, the tone and substance of the discourse in the chamber.

