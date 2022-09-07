Wed | Sep 7, 2022

Man charged for raping 13-y-o girl at knife point

Published:Wednesday | September 7, 2022 | 2:54 PM
Rowe was later identified by the complainant and he was charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A man is now behind bars after being charged for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in St Catherine.

He is 41-year-old Davion Rowe, otherwise called 'Johnny Boy', a chef of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The Old Harbour Police say about 11:40 p.m., on September 3, the teenager went to use a bathroom at a shop in Marlie Gate in Old Harbour.

Rowe then reportedly pounced upon her and raped her at knife point.

A report was made and an investigation launched.

Rowe was later identified by the complainant and he was charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.