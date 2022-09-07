Man charged for raping 13-y-o girl at knife point

A man is now behind bars after being charged for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in St Catherine.

He is 41-year-old Davion Rowe, otherwise called 'Johnny Boy', a chef of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The Old Harbour Police say about 11:40 p.m., on September 3, the teenager went to use a bathroom at a shop in Marlie Gate in Old Harbour.

Rowe then reportedly pounced upon her and raped her at knife point.

A report was made and an investigation launched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Rowe was later identified by the complainant and he was charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.