Man charged for raping 13-y-o girl at knife point
A man is now behind bars after being charged for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in St Catherine.
He is 41-year-old Davion Rowe, otherwise called 'Johnny Boy', a chef of Old Harbour, St Catherine.
The Old Harbour Police say about 11:40 p.m., on September 3, the teenager went to use a bathroom at a shop in Marlie Gate in Old Harbour.
Rowe then reportedly pounced upon her and raped her at knife point.
A report was made and an investigation launched.
Rowe was later identified by the complainant and he was charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being finalised.
