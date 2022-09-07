Mechanic charged for assault, robbery of St James cabbie

A St James mechanic has been charged on allegations of beating up a taxi operator and robbing him of his vehicle.

Kirk Lewis, 21, of Gordon Crescent in Granville, was charged on Tuesday with robbery with aggravation, unlawful wounding, and illegal possession of firearm after turning himself in to the police on that day.

The alleged incident happened along the Tucker main road in St James on Thursday, July 07.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that Lewis and another man boarded a taxi and held the driver at gunpoint demanding the key.

The driver reportedly refused and was hit several times with the firearm.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The assailants allegedly managed to retrieve the key and made off with the vehicle.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched.

On Tuesday, September 6, Lewis turned himself in to the police and was later charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.