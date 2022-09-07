NY governor announces plans to establish Caribbean trade office

NEW YORK, CMC – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses.

Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting their products and services to the Caribbean region.

“Today, we are taking important steps to expand trade opportunities for New York State businesses in the Caribbean. This vibrant commercial region will help New York companies broaden and develop new partnerships, as we begin a new and exciting chapter in our economic development relationship with this market,” she added.

Hochul said the Caribbean is a growing market for New York State businesses and communities, stating that New York is expanding its network of global office coverage to meet the additional demand.

The Governor said qualifying New York State businesses interested in exporting can leverage New York State's foreign offices for customised market intelligence and for assistance identifying potential sales partners or distributors in select countries.

She said the new office will be established through Empire State Development's Global NY division, which helps New York businesses launch or expand their presence in the global marketplace and promotes access to international trade opportunities and resources.

She said Global NY, a division of Empire State Development, offers financial and technical assistance that can offset the costs of exporting for New York businesses and organisations looking to connect to the rest of the world.

Available support includes grants and loans to help qualifying small and medium-sized businesses looking to start or increase their global exports and non-profit organisations that provide export assistance and trade education to New York State companies, Hochul said.

