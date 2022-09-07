Silk Boss questioned by Portmore police

Entertainer Silk Boss was questioned on Tuesday after reporting to the Portmore police in St Catherine as requested.

Commander for the St Catherine South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips said there was no reason to detain him.

Phillips declined to give details on what was the subject of the interview.

He said the police are continuing their investigation and that the artiste, whose given name is Rohan Reid, may be called back for further questioning.

Investigators from the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch had named the entertainer as a person of interest on Monday.

Before that update, investigators had appealed for Reid to make contact with the Portmore police after videos surfaced on social media in which he appeared to have been assaulted.

The artiste says he did not give a statement to the police regarding the videos.

Silk Boss says he wants to focus on his family and career.

His lawyer is Michael Hemmings.

- Tanesha Mundle

