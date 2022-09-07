St James couple murdered in sleep

A female bar operator and her boyfriend were reportedly shot and killed as they slept at their home in Barrett Town, St James on Wednesday morning.

They have been identified as 25-year-old Crisssanti Wilson, of Saigon in Barrett Town, and her boyfriend known so far only as 'Shabba'.

Reports are that about 12:10 a.m., the couple were asleep when they were attacked by men who entered the house through a window.

Residents alerted the police and the victims were found in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene processed and the bodies removed to the morgue.

- Hopeton Bucknor

