Westmoreland burn victim gets US$10K donation towards air ambulance service

The family of 12-year-old Westmoreland burn victim Adrianna 'Pinky' Laing has been provided with US$10,000 towards efforts to get her critical treatment in the United States.

The financial support came from Scoops Unlimited, manufacturers of the popular Devon House ice cream.

“We are helping to give her a fighting chance and hope the rest of corporate companies in Jamaica will join us in ensuring she departs the island within 24 hours,” Scoops Unlimited's Carol Clarke told The Gleaner.

Laing, who is in critical condition at a St Andrew hospital, needs approximately US$39,000 to be airlifted to the US as to get treatment at the Joseph M Still Center in Austell, Georgia, the largest and most respected burn centre in America.

Her three younger brothers died in the fire which destroyed their home in Springfield Sunday evening.

The medical facility has offered to waive the fees for treating the Jamaican girl.

Her family therefore now needs to find funds to get her on an air ambulance operated by Trinity Air Ambulance International, which is located in Fort Lauderdale.

Persons interested to assist are being encouraged to donate directly to the company.

How to help Adrianna Laing

Donations to Trinity Air Ambulance International

Bank: TRUIST

Bank's address: 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.

Account name: Trinity Air Ambulance International, LLC

Account #: 100 00 826 327 78

ABA Routing: 061 000 104 (for wires within the US or US correspondent bank)

Swift Code: SNTRUS3A (for wires from foreign countries)

