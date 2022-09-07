Why an incomplete mural devastated the Dominican Republic ambassador to Jamaica

Angie Martínez, Dominican Republic’s ambassador to Jamaica was devastated when she was told last weekend that a significant mural her team paid to have professionally done at Franklin Town Primary School would not be completed in time for the start of the school year. The plan was for the children to see the mural as they walked through the gates of the school on Monday.

Martínez, through the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Kingston, paid for the entire school, which boasts the same two shades of red and blue as the colours of the Dominican Republic’s flag, to be repainted with informative and educational murals as part of her adopt-a-school outreach programme in Jamaica.

After witnessing her devastation, one of her staff members, Daniel Beltré, head of commercial, economic and cultural affairs, asked for the opportunity to paint the mural over the weekend, along with their cultural intern, Judith Villar.

The ambassador gave him the chance to prove himself, and now she is happy she did. Around 7 a.m. on Monday, while students were walking through the gates of the school, Beltré and Villar still had their paintbrushes in hand, making their final touches to the mural which depicts camaraderie between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

“Despite all the obstacles they faced – rain, lack of time – they worked hard to ensure that it was completed. They can now boast themselves as muralists,” Martínez said during the devotion sesssion at the school.

She told The Gleaner that they spent their entire Sunday night – the eve of school’s reopening on Monday – painting the mural with the light from the headlamps of a motor vehicle, because they did not want the students to arrive at the school to see an incomplete mural.

“It was hard work, but it’s so beautiful! It’s wonderful now! It shows the friendship between our two countries, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic; the integration,” Martínez said.

The top of the mural has the words ‘One Love’ and a girl taking a step on the globe.

Martínez said that was deliberate, as ‘One Love’ powerfully describes Jamaica, and the girl stepping on the globe illustrates feminist movement. The Dominican and Jamaican maps illustrate the closeness they want to create between the two countries, and the painted words ‘peace, love, friendship, respect, equality, kindness and justice’ reinforce values they want the children to incorporate into their lifestyles.

When asked by The Gleaner why he offered himself to do the mural, Beltré, who holds a law degree and studied international and business law in both Dominican Republic and Paris, smiled and said, “I like art. I like to write. I like poetry, and yes, I think I have a small talent in painting.”

Rohan Treleven, principal of Franklin Town Primary School, was extremely grateful to the ambassador and her staff.

“The repainting of the school is very uplifting and motivating. Today, it’s like we are coming into a brand new environment. Before now, the walls were very pale and we’ve been wanting to get it painted. The ambassador and her team decided that they were going to repaint the school, and for that we are grateful,” he said.

For her part, Fayval Williams, minister of education and youth, who stopped at the institution first during her tour (of schools) on Monday, said the mural and the freshly painted building will bring new inspiration to the students to aspire for greatness this academic year.

“We want to thank them for adopting the Franklin Town Primary School. If you walked into the school, it (the fresh mural and painted structures) tells you that learning is happening.”

