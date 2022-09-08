Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation partners with Kingston Bookshop to offer $20,000 grant

Through a $1-million partnership between the NCB Foundation and Kingston Bookshop, primary- and secondary-level scholars across Jamaica are getting a helping hand with books and back-to-school supplies for the 2022-23 academic year. This partnership affords high-performing, needy students islandwide book grants valued up to $20,000 to help offset the cost of books and school supplies purchased at select Kingston Bookshop stores. Here, Zahira Stewart collects her $20,000 book vouchers from Murphine Garrick, branch manager at NCB’s Matilda’s Corner location, in the company of her mother, Cheyenne Daley, at the Kingston Bookshop Liguanea branch, St Andrew, recently.