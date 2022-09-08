Corporate Hands | Petrojam congratulates its newest PEP scholars

Oil refinery company, Petrojam, has awarded four scholarships to this year’s top performers in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams at the Greenwich and St Andrew primary schools. Back row (from left): Guest speaker at the PEP awards ceremony, Kemoy Lindsay; Petrojam’s Human Resource Development and Administration Manager, Colin Barnett; Petrojam’s General Manager, Winston Watson; and Petrojam’s Director Dennis May. Front row (from left): Javonne Wong, top-performing boy, Greenwich Primary School; Tasheka Williams, top girl, Greenwich Primary School; Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz; Adrianna Whittingham, top girl, St Andrew Primary School; and Robert Renolds, top boy, St Andrew Primary School.