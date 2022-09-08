Corporate Hands | Royale Computers donates Spanish keyboards to Ministry of Education

Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams (third left) is shown the features on one of the 1,344 Spanish keyboards, valued at US$12,000, that were donated to the ministry by Royale Computers and Accessories Limited’s Business Development Manager, Kaisha Leyow (third right). The keyboards will be used to support Spanish curriculum delivery in schools. Others (from left) are Nadine Simms, acting deputy chief education officer; Martha Corbett Baugh, senior education officer, foreign languages; Dr Kasan Troupe, acting chief education officer; and Wade Brown, marketing, communications and public relations manager, National Education Trust.