Corporate Hands | Sagicor supports Jobs Lane back-to-school treat, sports day

Sagicor Foundation Community Hero awardee Bernice McLean (right) shows off her football skills with children from the Jobs Lane community in Spanish Town on August 27 as she led a back-to-school treat and sports day. The event was organised by the Strong and Courageous Youth Group, for which McLean is coordinator, and sponsored by the Sagicor Foundation. Sagicor Foundation feted the children to rides and games all day, and gift baskets were provided as prizes for sports competitions and gifts for the children who are returning to school.