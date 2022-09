Wade Mars (left), executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo), is happy to hand over items to assist the Best Care Special Education School in their back-to-school efforts. Accepting the four wall fans and a patty warmer on behalf of the institution is Lorna Mae Welsh, principal, who is joined by treasurer of the Best Care Foundation, Andrew Bell. The donation took place at TPDCo’s head office on Knutsford Boulevard, New Kingston.