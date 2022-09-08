Foundation to be established for Bulgin brothers

An account has been opened at the Bank of Nova Scotia in May Pen, Clarendon with the purpose of establishing a foundation in memory of the Bulgin brothers – Tavares and Tavaughn – who died in a drowning accident on Sunday, August 14 at Martha's Vineyard in the United States.

The Bulgin brothers – the middle children of four siblings – were on seasonal employment at Norman's restaurant in the town of Oak Bluffs in Martha's Vineyard.

The brothers and two others jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge more popular called Jaws Bridge and got into difficulties. Two were rescued but the brothers never survived.

At a special press conference today, spokesperson for the family, Bishop Rhoan Parkins, described the brothers as trailblazers in many areas.

“Tavares, 26, was a trailblazer in many areas, he is (it is hard to think of him in the past tense) an entrepreneur and a facilitator at the Meadowlands Centre of Excellence in May Pen and his brother Tavaughn, 21, a student at the University of Technology where he would have graduated in November,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“They both pursued similar courses – business administration.”

Parkins noted also that Tavares was facilitating his own little farm, stating that there was so much promise in them.

“They were young men with promise, young men with manners who were looking to leave a legacy behind. Now that they are not with us, the family and the church will be establishing a fund in their honour to continue the legacy that they would have wanted to leave,” he said regarding the account.

The name of the foundation has not been established as yet, but Parkins said among the names being toyed with is T&T Foundation.

An appeal was made for persons to contribute to the fund, as the money will be going towards scholarships and benevolence to help members of the community in which they grew up.

The account number is 805868 opened in the name of their father, Keith Bulgin.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.