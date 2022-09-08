One-year-old shot in incident in which her father allegedly killed himself

The police have confirmed that the one-year old girl who was taken from home by her father in St. Catherine appears to have been shot in the abdomen.

The child has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The child's father, 45-year-old Clean Blackwood, labourer, of Joe Ground in Bellas Gate, St Catherine, is believed to have committed suicide.

The police say about 6:20 a.m on Thursday, the team got a report that the man's body was found in bushes in Browns Hall, St Catherine.

Checks revealed that it was the body of Blackwood, who had eluded the police Wednesday night, following a dispute with his child's mother.

"I cannot believe that the man killed himself and injured his child," Marlene Dawson said. "When me hear the explosion this morning it frightened me. But despite what happened last night mi never expect this," she added.

Another resident, Melvin Dalhouse, said "This community never have nothing like this...The place is tense as a result...but we are praying that the child pulls through."

Residents say Blackwood and his child's mother had a very good relationship for many years but things changed upon his return from the United States of America in July.

The police say he fled with the child after shooting at a police team which was responding to domestic violence complaints last night.

"We would have preferred to have him arrested and prosecuted,but unfortunately, he took his own life," head of operations in St Catherine North, Deputy Superintendent of Police Linroy Edwards said.

- Rasbert Turner

