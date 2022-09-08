Order of succession after Charles becomes king

LONDON (AP) — As Prince Charles becomes king, the order of succession for Britain's monarchy is as follows:

1. Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.

2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's second-eldest son.

9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Ferguson's younger daughter.

