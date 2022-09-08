Thu | Sep 8, 2022

Photo: Visits to Jamaica by Queen Elizabeth over the years

Published:Thursday | September 8, 2022 | 3:22 PM
Queen Elizabeth being presented with a corsage of rare orchids by Marcia Johnson, daughter of the Superintendent of the St Catherine Fire Brigade, at the civic reception for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, at Spanish Town in March 1966.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth (third from left) and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, (second from left), posed for this special photograph in 1975 at King's House with their Excellencies, the Governor-General the Florizel Glasspole at her left and Mrs. Glasspole. Prime Minister Michael Manley and Mrs Manley complete the picture which was taken before a dinner for Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh hosted by the Governor-General and Mrs Glasspole.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh laying a wreath at the War Memorial at the National Heroes Park in Kingston on February 14, 1983.
The Queen before departing on Thursday, March 3, 1994. With her (from left) Prince Philip, Governor-General Sir Howard Cooke, Deputy Prime Minister Seymour Mullings, Jackie and Justin Innis, wife and son of the Equerry to the Queen.
Terry-Ann James, a six-year-old student at the St Simon’s Basic school in Jones Town, shows Queen Elizabeth II the name of her school printed on the sign she is holding during Her Majesty’s visit to the Hugh Sherlock Complex in Rema, South St Andrew, in 2002.
Queen Elizabeth II made a total of six trips to Jamaica during her more than 70 years on the throne.

Elizabeth, who was Jamaica's Head of State, had expressed love and appreciation for the island nation and its people.

Here's a look back at her visits.

* The Queen made her first visit to Jamaica in November 1953. She was accompanied by her husband Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

* Elizabeth and Philip made a four-day visit to Jamaica in March 1966.

* They returned to the island in April 1975. The visit coincided with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kingston.

* The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh made another visit to Jamaica in February 1983 during the island's 21st anniversary of independence.  

* In March 1994, the Queen and Prince Philip visited Jamaica during a tour of the Caribbean.

* As part of her Golden Jubilee, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Jamaica in February 2002. The visit coincided with the country's 40th anniversary of independence.

