Photo: Visits to Jamaica by Queen Elizabeth over the years

Queen Elizabeth II made a total of six trips to Jamaica during her more than 70 years on the throne.

Elizabeth, who was Jamaica's Head of State, had expressed love and appreciation for the island nation and its people.

Here's a look back at her visits.

* The Queen made her first visit to Jamaica in November 1953. She was accompanied by her husband Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

* Elizabeth and Philip made a four-day visit to Jamaica in March 1966.

* They returned to the island in April 1975. The visit coincided with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kingston.

* The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh made another visit to Jamaica in February 1983 during the island's 21st anniversary of independence.

* In March 1994, the Queen and Prince Philip visited Jamaica during a tour of the Caribbean.

* As part of her Golden Jubilee, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Jamaica in February 2002. The visit coincided with the country's 40th anniversary of independence.

