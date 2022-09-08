Superstars Marlin tournament returns

Port Antonio, Portland:

The annual Superstars of Port Antonio Blue Marlin Tournament is set to make a grand return following two years of lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Robert ‘Bobby’ Stewart, chief executive officer of the Port Antonio Superstars Blue Marlin Tournament, said that the return of the fishing competition augurs well for the people of Portland, who will get an opportunity to earn from their livelihood.

“It will be a positive spinoff for the jelly man, the supermarket operator, vendors at the Musgrave Market, the cane man, the taxi man, and the craft vendor, “he asserted.

“It’s a good feeling to be back and with the kind of weather that we are having, there is no doubt that the anglers will be engaged in three gruelling days of friendly rivalry. I am anticipating a rather good and exciting tournament, and I’m looking forward to some marvellous catch, “he added.

The angling event, which has attracted entries from overseas, will commence on September 27 with an opening ceremony at the Errol Flynn Marina in Port Antonio, Portland.

The three days of fishing will begin on Thursday September 29, through to October 1, with the prize giving and awards ceremony to be held on Saturday, October 1, at the Ken Wright Pier, Port Antonio.

Anglers will be vying for the top prize of US$100,000 along with varied sectional prizes.