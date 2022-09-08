Update | Father who fled with his 1-y-o daughter found dead

A father who fled his home last evening with his young child after a domestic dispute with his spouse is believed to have committed suicide, the police have confirmed.

His body was found Thursday morning with gunshot wounds in bushes in Browns Hall, St Catherine, head of the St Catherine North Police Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers disclosed.

The one-year-old child had blood on parts of her body and is being transported to hospital for observation, Chambers said.

The man's identity is being withheld pending confirmation by the police.

However, Chambers confirmed that he is an "ex-security officer".

There are indications, too, that the gun used in the killing was a licensed firearm, he said.

The gun was found at the scene of the shooting.

