VMBS joins the move out of Falmouth’s town centre

WESTERN BUREAU:

After 40 years at upper Market Street near the town centre, the Falmouth branch of the Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) has joined a growing list of commercial businesses moving to the Trelawny parish capital’s new commercial hub, Champion Plaza on lower Market Street.

“During this month, we will be transferring some our services to Champion Plaza on Market Street,” Branch Manager Sean Taylor revealed. “While it is our building, our clientèle has grown significantly over recent years, and our current location no longer has the space that we require, so part of the operation is being moved.”

Taylor said that the new location will allow clients to conduct business in greater comfort while having access to all the services at upper Market Street.

“The [new] location will offer them more space, including for parking. Parking has become a nightmare in the heart of the town,” added Taylor.

When the Champion Plaza was constructed, Falmouth’s Mayor Collen Gager had expressed much delight, saying that it offered the perfect solution to addressing the heavy traffic congestion in the town centre, which borders the town’s shipping pier.

“Water Square has been pedestrianised. This has reduced available parking in the town. As businesses move out of town, those who need it can make use of the 280 parking space that is available at the plaza,” Gager said at the time.

Yvette Simms, a returning resident who has been a VMBS client for close to 20 years, is among those looking forward to doing business at the less congested Champion Plaza.

“This is great news. I have always had a problem finding parking in the town. The plaza is increasingly becoming a one-stop place. I can now come and do all my business without encountering the hassle of Water Square,” said Simms.

Lilly Hall, who once served as manager at the VMBS Market Street branch, said that while she finds the situation somewhat nostalgic, she fully understood the necessity due to the need for expansion.

“I go back to the days when it was United Benefit Building Society. Times are changing and there is a need to keep up with the times,” said Hall.

For Paulette Scarlett, the move to Champion Plaza suits her well and eases fears of having her vehicle clamped for improper parking.

“With the closure of the Rock bridge at one of the entrances into Falmouth, for us coming from east of the town, it meant travelling along Market Street. Sometimes it is chaotic, so this move eliminates trying to find space to park,” said Scarlett. “Sometimes you park on some streets and come back to the vehicle and find it clamped. No clamping at Champion Plaza.”

