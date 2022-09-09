6-y-o boy dies after being swept away by floodwaters in St James

Residents of Catadupa district in St James remain in disbelief over the death of a six-year-old boy who was on Thursday swept away by floodwaters.

He's Jevanie Kidd, who was a student at Catadupa Primary School, which is located in the community.

The incident happened some time around 2:30 p.m. as the child was making his way home to the community of Belfont, which is in Catadupa, shortly after heavy rainfall in the area.

It is reported that on his way home the boy came upon a ford, which he needed to cross to get to his house.

While crossing, he reportedly fell and got swept away.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Concerned relatives reportedly went in search of the child when he did not arrive home.

They later discovered that he fell in the ford and was swept away by floodwater.

A report was subsequently made to the Cambridge police and a search party involving relatives and community members set out to find the child.

His body was later found in the Catadupa river last night.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.