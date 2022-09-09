Commencement of flights by AA to Ian Fleming airport postponed

The commencement of flights by American Airlines to the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary has been delayed as the authorities undertake upgrades to meet additional air navigation services requested by the carrier.

The popular US airline was expected to begin offering flights from Miami, Florida starting in November.

But the Transport Ministry says this has been postponed as American Airlines has requested some specific requirements regarding flight navigational aids.

It did not disclose what was requested but noted that the aids are to ensure the consistency of service during periods of unstable weather conditions after commencement of operation.

The Ministry noted that what was needed currently exceeds what now exists at the airport.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Notwithstanding all the stakeholders' best efforts, the implementation of these additional measures to meet AA's requirements would take another 6 - 7 months. This is critical to ensuring a safe, reliable, consistent and seamless service,” a spokesperson said in a statement today.

“The Ministry of Transport and Mining, through the JCAA [Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority] and the AAJ [Airports Authority of Jamaica], is committed to having the outstanding measures addressed within this timeline while keeping the relevant parties abreast of the progress to ensure that planning and implementation can be synchronised. We acknowledge the importance of the new operations and the impact it will have on the tourism sector, especially in the island's northern region. The collective decision of American Airlines, the AAJ and JCAA is to ensure that we maintain proper international standards for the safety of crew and passengers,” the spokesperson added.

The transport ministry said it is expected that the additional requirements will be in place by April 2023.

According to the ministry, American Airlines has promised to announce a new commencement date.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.