Fri | Sep 9, 2022

How do you feel about Charles III becoming the new King of Jamaica?

Published:Friday | September 9, 2022 | 12:10 AM
The Prince of Wales samples sugar cane from vendor Carlos Morgan during the visit of Their Royal Highnesses to the Falmouth town square in Trelawny. In background is the Duchess of Cornwall. Charles succeeded his late mother to become king.
Prince Charles demonstrates his agility in football at the launch of the Prince of Wales’ Peace Cup Community Football Initiative on the west lawns at King’s House in 2008.
Greg Powell
Nicholas Nunes/Photographer
Greg Powell
Terrence Hill
Nicholas Nunes/Photographer
Terrence Hill
Carl McLennon
Nicholas Nunes/Photographer
Carl McLennon
Audrey McDonald
Nicholas Nunes/Photographer
Audrey McDonald
Shirmaine Richards
Nicholas Nunes/Photographer
Shirmaine Richards
The Prince of Wales being escorted to the HMS Minerva in Rockfort in 1974 after paying a courtesy call on the acting Governor General Sir Herbert Duffus at King’s House. Prince Charles’ vessel was making a brief stop before continuing exercises in the
Gleaner photograph
Kemar ‘Money Monster Meds’ Black
Nicholas Nunes/Photographer
Kemar ‘Money Monster Meds’ Black
Audrey McDonald: “We want to do away with the king business in Jamaica. We don’t want anybody to govern we all di time because we are come from slavery, and the King coming like it a go be a slavery over our head in Jamaica. So we want to be on we own, and move on, and make the other generation see weh we coming from.”

Greg Powell: “You have to have somebody to control the palace, although the Queen has passed off. My condolences to the family as well. But you have to have somebody in the throne to control. They can actually work with The King because The Queen, we actually work with The Queen, so we have a King now, we actually can work wid him and stuff.”

Terrence Hill: “From before mi born dem mussi have Queen so a nuh nothing now. We a look forward fi King. Mi only sorry say a nuh we the slave pickney dem go take over di whole Kingdom.”

Kemar ‘Money Monster Meds’ Black: “King Charles III can never be no King, because The Queen was never The Queen. We never put dem inna power; a dem take power. Yuh can’t take power. That’s impossible! How does that work? A people make you King, a people make you emperor, a people make you don, a people make you general - a leader. People pick dem leader and nobody can’t force demself fi be a leader. So The Queen, she was never The Queen, and The King, he ain’t no King.”

Carl McLennon: “The new King? No, you need somebody younger, and I think I am the fittest person to be that … .”

Shirmaine Richard: “I think that he will portray a good image, seeing as he was in Jamaica and he show the love when he was here.”