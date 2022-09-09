How do you feel about Charles III becoming the new King of Jamaica?

Audrey McDonald: “We want to do away with the king business in Jamaica. We don’t want anybody to govern we all di time because we are come from slavery, and the King coming like it a go be a slavery over our head in Jamaica. So we want to be on we own, and move on, and make the other generation see weh we coming from.”

Greg Powell: “You have to have somebody to control the palace, although the Queen has passed off. My condolences to the family as well. But you have to have somebody in the throne to control. They can actually work with The King because The Queen, we actually work with The Queen, so we have a King now, we actually can work wid him and stuff.”

Terrence Hill: “From before mi born dem mussi have Queen so a nuh nothing now. We a look forward fi King. Mi only sorry say a nuh we the slave pickney dem go take over di whole Kingdom.”

Kemar ‘Money Monster Meds’ Black: “King Charles III can never be no King, because The Queen was never The Queen. We never put dem inna power; a dem take power. Yuh can’t take power. That’s impossible! How does that work? A people make you King, a people make you emperor, a people make you don, a people make you general - a leader. People pick dem leader and nobody can’t force demself fi be a leader. So The Queen, she was never The Queen, and The King, he ain’t no King.”

Carl McLennon: “The new King? No, you need somebody younger, and I think I am the fittest person to be that … .”

Shirmaine Richard: “I think that he will portray a good image, seeing as he was in Jamaica and he show the love when he was here.”