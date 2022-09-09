New gun laws will make a huge difference - police commissioner

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has welcomed Wednesday's passage of the new Firearms Act in the House of Representatives, noting that it will make a major difference in ridding the island of illegal guns.

According to the police chief, the legislation, which will go to the senate for final approval, will help the police to apprehend persons dealing in firearms and keep them in prison for long periods.

He said the new legislation will help to provide safer communities for law-abiding citizens.

“That for us, as police officers will make a huge difference,” Anderson said of the new Firearms Act while addressing a meeting with members of the religious community in Westmoreland on Thursday.

He noted that the existing laws pose serious challenges to the police because those caught with illegal firearms are sometimes given light sentences, or are allowed bail, after which they are fingered in other criminal acts, including interfering with witnesses.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The team in Westmoreland has seen these guys like a revolving door. They have been in our custody charged for illegal guns, they have paid their fines, got their one-year conviction and they are back out to do the same thing,” he said.

The new Firearms, Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation Act received support from both sides of the House and was passed without amendments.

Embedded in the legislation are much harsher penalties for offences linked to the illicit trade, stockpiling, possession and use of illegal guns.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.