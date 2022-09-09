Senate pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the Senate this morning paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest serving Monarch, who died on Thursday.

The Queen, who was head of state of Jamaica, died at her Scottish home, Balmoral, aged 96, capping a historic 70-year reign.

Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson said the Queen has made an indelible mark on the history of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith, said the Queen lived a life of service to the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and the territories of the Commonwealth, marked by grace, poise and charm.

Johnson Smith said she was also a continuous source of quiet strength and a stabilising force.

For her part, Donna Scott-Mottley, deputy leader of opposition business in the Senate, lauded her for living a life of dignity, grace and elegance.

The senator also described the Queen as a kind, compassionate and down-to-earth person.

Meanwhile, members of the Senate observed two minutes of silence in honour of the Queen.

-Tanesha Mundle

