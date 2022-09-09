St Andrew businesswoman on cocaine charges granted $500,000 bail

The St Andrew businesswoman charged on allegations of attempting to leave Jamaica with cocaine was on Thursday granted $500,000 bail in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Tashika Grant, 30, who is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, taking steps to export cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine, was ordered to report daily to the police and to surrender her travel documents.

A curfew order was also imposed as part of her bail conditions.

Grant's attorney Able Don Foote argued that bail should be granted on humanitarian grounds.

In support of his application, Foote furnished the court with a medical report which outlined that Grant was afflicted with several medical conditions that would be made worse by remaining in custody.

Grant was ordered to return to court on October 27.

Allegations are that the businesswoman was at the Norman Manley International Airport on September 1 where security personnel requested a search of her person.

Grant was alleged to have had in her possession several packages of a white powdery substance resembling cocaine strapped to her body.

The packages weighed about one kilogramme, which the police said has an estimated street value of US$30,000.

Grant was subsequently charged.

