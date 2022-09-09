St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital gets $1m equipment donation

The Issa Trust Foundation and LFA Country Store in Richmond, St Ann, collaborated to donate equipment valued at $1 million to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital on Wednesday.

Two vital signs monitors, two mobile stands, and two infusion pumps were handed over to the head of paediatric department at the hospital, Dr Coralie Antoine, who was accompanied by two other staff members from the hospital.

Vital sign monitors typically show a person’s heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, breathing rate and level of oxygen in the blood; while infusion pumps are used to deliver fluids such as nutrients and medication to patients.

The handover took place at the LFA Country Store and marked a continuation of the Issa Trust Foundation’s commitment to assist the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital, stretching back several years, with donations running into tens of millions of dollars.

Antoine expressed delight at the donation which she said will positively impact the level of service delivery at the hospital.