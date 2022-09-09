Stolen cows recovered in St Ann, three men in custody

Carl Gilchrist/ Gleaner Writer

Three men were arrested in St Ann this morning and a Juici Patties truck was seized following the recovery of stolen cows.

The truck with the stolen livestock was intercepted by cops during an operation.

The police are now searching for another truck that's believed to be carrying more stolen animals.

The police report that information was received around 10 o'clock this morning that praedial thieves had reportedly stolen about 15 cows between Alexandria and Cave Valley in the parish overnight.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

An operation was then set up and a truck carrying six cows was stopped.

The three men aboard the truck were arrested.

"The registration plate of the truck was checked and the truck is owned by Juicy Beef," the police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Police personnel at Alexandria police indicated that persons said to be owners of the stolen cows are coming forward.

The police say an update will be provided when more information is available.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.