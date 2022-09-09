Three killed in vehicular crash in St James

Three members of the same family are now dead, and another admitted to hospital in serious condition, following their involvement in a motor vehicle collision along a section of AGS Coombs Highway in Montego Bay, St James, on Thursday night.

They have been identified as 75-year-old Hazel Thompson, housewife; 56-year-old Cleveland Thompson, mason; and 54-year-old Barrington Thompson, mason, all of Unity Hall in St James.

It's reported that about 11:50 p.m., the four family members were travelling from Reading towards Montego Bay, in a grey Nissan AD Wagon motor car, which was being driven by Barrington Thompson.

On reaching a section of AGS Coombs Highway, in the vicinity of ATL Motors, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a median.

The police were called and, upon their arrival, all four injured victims were rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital where Hazel and Cleveland were pronounced dead on arrival, and Barrington died while undergoing treatment.

The fourth family member was treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.

-Hopeton Bucknor

