Update | Woman and sons killed in MoBay crash were rushing to hospital

Thursday night's motor vehicle collision, in St James, in which a woman and her two sons were killed, reportedly occurred as they were rushing to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Hazel Thompson, housewife; 56-year-old Cleveland Thompson, mason; and 54-year-old Barrington Thompson, mason, all of Unity Hall in St James.

The men were reportedly taking their mother, who had fallen ill, to get medical attention.

It's reported that about 11:50 p.m., the family members were travelling from Reading towards Montego Bay, in a grey Nissan AD Wagon motor car, which was being driven by Barrington.

On reaching a section of AGS Coombs Highway, in the vicinity of ATL Motors, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a median.

The police were called and, on their arrival, the injured victims were rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital where Hazel and Cleveland were pronounced dead on arrival, and Barrington died while undergoing treatment.

Two other persons were also reportedly injured in the crash.

